New LA Wildfires Update: Death Toll Hits 16, With 40,000 Acres, 12,000 Structures Destroyed

The situation remains dire, with at least another 16 people still reported missing, and authorities anticipate that this number may increase as the search continues.

The wildfires have destroyed 40,000 acres -- more than twice the size of Manhattan and almost the size of Washington, DC, while The creating apocalyptic scenes that seem straight from a horror movie.

More than 12,000 structures have been destroyed.

A red flag warnings for dangerous fire conditions through Wednesday, Jan.15 with sustained winds expected to reach 50 mph and gusts in mountainous areas exceeding 70 mph.

Evacuation orders have been issued for approximately 150,000 residents, and over 700 individuals are currently seeking refuge in various shelters.

In addition to battling the flames, authorities are addressing concerns regarding looting.

Reports indicate that seven arrests have been made in connection with thefts in affected areas, including individuals impersonating firefighters.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has assured the public that measures are in place to prevent such crimes.

As the situation unfolds, the communities of Los Angeles remain resilient, with firefighting crews and support personnel from across the state and beyond working diligently to restore safety and order.

