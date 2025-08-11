New England Serial Killer?: State Police Chief Opens Up About Those Rumors

Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble weighed in for the first time in an interview with the Boston Herald published Sunday, Aug. 10. He said troopers are “tracking” the cases, but so far, they haven’t found any evidence linking them to a single psycho.

“As a former homicide detective, certainly I am tracking the news of these tragic deaths,” Noble told the outlet. “There is no evidence to indicate that there is a serial killer at the moment.”

Noble said detectives “are very much monitoring and tracking and aware of these cases. … And, certainly, if we do uncover similarities or consistencies between the cases, they have our attention for sure.”

In recent months, online posts have found links to multiple deaths across all six New England states, leading them to speculate a single psycho is behind the deaths. However, police say there is no confirmed pattern connecting the cases. Some have been classified as homicides, while others remain under investigation.

The alleged victims named in online discussions include Suzanne Wormser, Adriana Suazo, Meggan Meredith, and Sunshine Stewart. Reporters from CT Examiner recently examined the deaths in detail, analyzing possible connections and discrepancies.

The term "New England Serial Killer" has been a trending term on social media multiple times, with scores of threads on Reddit discussing the matter.

