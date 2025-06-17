The Place, located in New City at 191 South Main St., announced on Saturday, June 14 that it would soon be closing its doors in a heartfelt message to patrons on social media.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make," wrote the owner, Jenna, who continued, "The Place has been so much more than just a bar — it’s been a second home & a hub for our community."

Known for its welcoming vibe, packed events, and strong neighborhood ties, The Place has served as a go-to venue for everything from birthday parties and open mic nights to impromptu singalongs and heartfelt toasts.

In her farewell message, Jenna thanked customers for their support, saying the memories made over the years would stay with her forever.

"Whether you stopped in for a quick drink or stayed until last call you made The Place what it is, and for that, I can’t thank you all enough," she wrote.

Before officially closing, the bar will host a series of farewell events over the next few weeks, which the owner called a “farewell tour” designed to celebrate the good times one last time with the same energy that’s defined The Place since day one.

No official closing date has been announced, but events are scheduled through Sunday, June 22, according to the restaurant's social media page.

The news prompted several heartbroken reactions in the post's comments section:

"So sorry to hear this! Enjoyed many Friday nights at the place!" commented one past visitor.

Another wrote, "This is a loss to our community. You guys had a wonderful take out menu for Thanksgiving. Thank you for the time you have been open. This is terrible news."

