New City Native Charged In Mass Shooting At North Carolina Bar That Killed 3

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the American Fish Company on Yacht Basin Drive in the city of Southport, North Carolina, according to the city's police department.

Police said a suspect in a boat, identified as Nigel Max Edge, 40, of Oak Island, opened fire into the crowd, killing three patrons and wounding five more. The gunman fled by water toward Oak Island.

Around 10 p.m., the US Coast Guard spotted a man matching the description at a public boat ramp on NE 55th Street in Oak Island. He was detained by Coast Guard personnel and Oak Island Police before being turned over to Southport Police with help from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect, Nigel Max Edge, 40, of Oak Island, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

The Monsey Scoop reported that Edge grew up in New City in Rockland County, New York, where he was known locally as Sean Debovoise. He graduated from Clarkstown High School North in 2003 and later served as a Marine sniper.

The shooting was premeditated, NBC News reported. One of the victims who survived is now "clinging to life," the outlet said.

NBC also reported that Edge is a combat veteran who was injured while serving and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. He reportedly received several awards, such as a Purple Heart, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, and an Iraq Campaign Medal with two bronze stars, the outlet said.

Edge was known to local police in Oak Island, NBC reported.

Authorities in NC stressed there is no further known threat to the public. The investigation remains active.

