New City Man Killed In High-Speed Tesla Crash On I-87 In Clarkstown

A tragic early morning crash on I-87 southbound in Clarkstown claimed the life of a 28-year-old New City man, New York State Police reported.

Kathy Reakes
Trooper Jennifer Alvarez said the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, near exit 12. 

According to Alvarez, a preliminary investigation found that Justin Drinks was driving a 2022 Tesla at a high rate of speed when he attempted to change lanes to exit the Thruway. 

The vehicle struck the end of a guide rail, overturned multiple times, and ultimately collided with a utility pole.

Drinks, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was extricated by emergency responders but was pronounced dead at the scene, Alvarez said. 

The New York State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

