New City Couple Admits Killing Grandfather, Stealing His Belongings, DA Says

According to the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, the couple "brutally" killed the victim in 2023 at a house in New City sometime between Sunday, Jan. 29, and Monday, Jan. 30.

On Monday, Sept.16, Rockland County resident Constantinos Doonan, also known as "Dino," aged 32, of New City, pleaded guilty to the murder of his grandfather, Constantinos Mastakouris.

Additionally, Jo-Ann Haughey, age 26, also of New City, admitted to manslaughter, as announced by Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.

Mastakouris was strangled and choked to death; after he was killed, the duo wrapped his body in a tablecloth and other materials and then placed it in the crawl space in the basement of the home they were living in New City, the DA's Office said.

After they put the body in the crawl space, the couple stole Mastakouris' belongings, including his car, jewelry, and credit card, officials said.

“The defendants in this case both pled guilty, taking responsibility for their horrific actions," said Walsh. "My office is committed to combating elder abuse and protecting senior citizens from individuals who prey on them."

Walsh also commended the professional investigation by the Clarkstown Police Department and prosecution by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Dominic Crispino and Supervising Assistant District Attorney Sharleen Bailon.

Doonan and Haughey were remanded to Rockland County Jail and will be sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Doonan will be sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison on the murder conviction. Haughey will be sentenced to 15 years in state prison on the manslaughter charge.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.