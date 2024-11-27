A Few Clouds 47°

'Never, Never, Never Give Up:' Chestnut Ridge Native Dies After 10-Year Cancer Battle

Lauren Zucconi, a Bergen County teacher, loving wife, and proud Long Beach Island homeowner, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, after a decade-long battle with cancer, according to her obituary on the Volk Leber Funeral Home website. She was 36 years old.

 Photo Credit: Lauren Michelle Zucconi Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Her unwavering mantra, “Never, never, never give up,” defined her courageous journey and inspired those around her.

Born in Westwood and raised in Chestnut Ridge, NY, Lauren excelled in academics and athletics, graduating from Spring Valley High School, where she met her soulmate, James Robert Nash, her obituary says. She went on to earn her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from Pace University, graduating Magna Cum Laude, and later obtained a Master of Arts in English Language Learning from Western Governors University.

Lauren’s passion for teaching began early, instructing diving as a high schooler and later working alongside Sister Delaney at the Delaney Center for Educational Enrichment. She started her teaching career at St. Joseph’s School in Oradell before joining the Dumont Public Schools, where she taught grades 1-5 even after receiving her cancer diagnosis, her obituary reads. 

Lauren's LinkedIn page shows she worked in Dumont schools a computer technology teacher.

Despite her challenges, Lauren fulfilled lifelong dreams, including purchasing her dream home on LBI, marrying James, and doting on her beloved pets, Tuxedo and Suki.

Click here for Lauren Zucconi's complete obituary on the Volk Leber Funeral Home website with service details.

