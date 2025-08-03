Netflix Axes Schwarzenegger Action Comedy After 2nd Season

The streaming giant announced on Saturday, Aug. 2, that "Fubar," the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led action series, two months after releasing the series' sophomore season.

Deadline first reported the news, noting it is only the fourth series Netflix has axed this year. The others include fellow spy series "The Recruit," and the medical dramas "Pulse" and "The Resident."

"Fubar" struggled to maintain its audience from its first season into its second, topping out at No. 7 in the Netflix top 10 during its first week back in June, ScreenRant reported. The show's largely gone unnoticed since then.

"Fubar" follows CIA operative Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger), his daughter and fellow agent Emma (Monica Barbaro), and their team of spies. Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, and Jay Baruchel round out the cast.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.