Neighbor Guilty Of Brutal Execution-Style Shooting Of Long Island Dad

Shati Smith, 31, of Bellport, was found guilty of Felony Murder in the Second Degree for killing 28-year-old Lee Houpe, a father who is survived by his children, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

According to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney, Houpe was standing in a friend’s driveway at 615 Post Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when Smith pulled up in a car, got out, and opened fire—shooting him three times, as Daily Voice previously reported.

When Houpe collapsed, Smith stood over him and fired seven more rounds into his face, chest, and arm before fleeing the scene in his vehicle, Tierney said.

Smith was later located in Newport News, Virginia, by members of the Suffolk County Police Department and the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Fugitive Task Force. He was extradited back to New York in August 2022.

Following a jury trial before Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei, Smith was convicted of the following on Monday, May 5:

Felony Murder in the Second Degree.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (two counts).

Smith is scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, June 5, 2025. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

He is represented by attorney Jonathan Manley. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Elena Tomaro and Veronica McMahon. Detective Michael Ronca of the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad led the investigation.

