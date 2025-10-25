Nearly 5 Million Pounds Of Chicken Products Recalled

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday, Oct. 25, that Hormel Foods Corporation is recalling about 4,874,815 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken products distributed to hotel, restaurant, and institutional customers nationwide.

The company traced the problem to a conveyor belt. No injuries have been confirmed.

What is being recalled

13.9-lb cases: “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT,” item code 65009

13.8-lb cases containing 3-oz portions: “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” item code 77531

13.8-lb cases containing 4-oz portions: “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” item code 46750

23.8-lb cases containing 5-oz portions: “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” item code 86206

13.95-lb cases: “BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST WITH RIB MEAT,” item code 134394

Establishment number: P-223 inside the USDA mark of inspection

Distribution window: Feb. 10, 2025 through Sept. 19, 2025

A detailed pack-date list and label images are posted by FSIS and can be viewed by clicking here.

Why Recall Happened

Hormel received multiple complaints from foodservice customers who found pieces of metal in frozen chicken breast and thigh products. The firm identified a conveyor belt as the source.

What To Do

FSIS is concerned product may still be in foodservice freezers. Hotels, restaurants, and institutions should not serve the recalled chicken. Discard it or return it to the supplier. Clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers the product touched.

Consumer Help

Consumers with questions can contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations at 1-800-523-4635. For food safety questions, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854. To report a problem, use the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

