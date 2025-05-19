Near Disaster At LaGuardia Airport: Passenger Jet Aborts Takeoff Due To Potential Collision

A Republic Airways plane nearing liftoff found a United Airlines jet suddenly in its path at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Authorities announced on Monday, May 19, details of the event that occurred just after noon on Tuesday, May 6.

The Republic jet was forced to abort takeoff because the United plane was suddenly in its path.

Audio obtained by ABC News revealed a controller telling the Republic pilot: “Sorry about that, I thought United had cleared well before that.”

New runway safety technology is being installed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) nationwide at airports because of the frequency of such events.

