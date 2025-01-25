Nationwide Recall: Seasoning Products Pulled Over Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction Threat

TS Food Packaging is recalling its “Rural King” and “Wabash Valley Farms” Bacon Seasoning due to the presence of an undeclared soy ingredient.

"People who have allergies to products containing soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products," according to a company announcement released through the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled “Bacon Seasonings” were distributed nationwide via E-commerce and retail stores.

The product is packaged in 4.2-ounce plastic jars with lot numbers 17324s,27824s, and 30324s, along with 1oz sample gift packets marked with lot numbers 16524SP, 16624SP, 23424SP, 26324SP, 26424SP, 26724SP, 20624S, 20724S.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after a manufacturing quality verification discovered that the soy-containing ingredient was a substitute provided by a supplier without notification of the presence of soy.

A subsequent investigation indicated that the problem arose from a gap in the substitution review process between the supplier and their customer base. Corrective actions are now in place to prevent recurrence.

Consumers who have purchased Rural King or Wabash Valley Farms Bacon Seasonings are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 262-763-9434 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time or by email at mail@tsfoodpackaging.com.

