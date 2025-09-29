Nationwide Recall Issued For 58M Pounds Of Snack Products

Federal food safety officials said The Hillshire Brands Company is recalling about 58,000,000 pounds of corn dog and sausage-on-a-stick products that may contain pieces of wood embedded in the batter, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The items were packaged between March 17, 2025 and Sept. 26, 2025.

The recalled products bear establishment numbers EST-582 or P-894 on the package. They were sold online and shipped nationwide to retail and food service locations, as well as to school districts and Department of Defense facilities.

FSIS noted the school distribution resulted from commercial sales and was not part of USDA’s National School Lunch Program.

Hillshire initiated the recall after multiple consumer complaints, including five injuries linked to the issue. The company’s investigation found wooden sticks entered the production process before battering. FSIS has not received additional injury reports. Anyone worried about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

Officials warn some products may still be in home, school, and institutional refrigerators or freezers. Consumers, schools, and institutions should not eat these items. Discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

A full list of products and label images is posted on the FSIS recalls page. FSIS will add retail distribution details when available and will conduct effectiveness checks to ensure the products are removed from commerce.

Questions from consumers: 888-747-7611 (Christina Self, Hillshire Brands, Associate Director of Customer Care).

Food safety questions: USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or [email protected].

To report a problem with meat, poultry, or egg products, use the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

