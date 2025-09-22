Nation's Second-Largest TV Station Operator Won't Air Jimmy Kimmel Return On Its ABC Outlets

Sinclair Broadcast Group says it will keep "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" off its ABC stations and fill the slot with news.

Disney and ABC announced late Monday afternoon, Sept. 22, said the show will resume in its usual 11:35 p.m. slot on Tuesday, Sept. 23 after “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel.

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” the company said Monday.

Sinclair then announced early Monday night: “Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

ABC had pulled the show “indefinitely” on Wednesday, Sept. 17, after major station owner Nexstar said it would preempt Kimmel “for the foreseeable future.”

This decision followed the host’s Monday, Sept. 15, monologue about Donald Trump and the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Affiliates filled the slot with reruns while the dispute played out.

Sinclair’s move affects viewers across a large portion of the country.

According to multiple reports, Sinclair had demanded Kimmel apologize for his monologue remarks and donate to Kirk's Turning Point USA organization.

The company, headquartered in Cockeysville, Maryland, is the second‑largest television station operator in the United States, owning or operating 193 stations in more than 100 markets that reach about 40 percent of American households.

It is also the largest owner of affiliates of Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC, MyNetworkTV, The CW and The CW Plus, and owns the multicast networks Comet, Charge!, The Nest and Roar, along with Tennis Channel.

Sinclair stations have been told to replace "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with news programming while Sinclair and ABC continue discussions.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.