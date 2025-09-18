National Cheeseburger Day 2025: Where To Score Free Burgers, Meal Deals

National Cheeseburger Day in 2025 is on Thursday, Sept. 18. The annual holiday celebrates one of the most popular foods in the US.

Several restaurants claim to have invented the cheeseburger, according to National Day Calendar. One origin story says that Lionel Sternberger dropped a slice of American cheese on a sizzling hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, restaurant called The Rite Spot back in 1926.

Other claims to cheeseburger fame include O'Dell's in Los Angeles, Kaelin's Restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in Denver. The hamburger's origins are also disputed, although the Library of Congress considers Louis' Lunch in New Haven, Connecticut, to be the birthplace of the burger.

While you should check your favorite local restaurants for deals, here's how national and regional chains are celebrating National Cheeseburger Day:

Applebee's

Applebee's is serving cheeseburgers, bacon cheeseburgers, or hamburgers with french fries for $8.99, down from $12.99 or more. The deal is available for dine-in or takeout all day on September 18.

Buffalo Wild Wings

B-Dubs is offering Blazin' Rewards members a buy-one-get-one-free burger deal on September 18. The offer works for dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi is celebrating with a buy-one-get-one-for-$1 deal on single cheeseburgers, valid only on September 18, according to the Krazy Koupon Lady.

Burger King

The home of the Whopper is giving Royal Perks members a free bacon cheeseburger with any $1 purchase. More daily freebies are available through Sunday, Sept. 21.

Dairy Queen

DQ is giving its rewards members a free Double Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger with an online or in-app purchase of $1 or more. The offer is available through Friday, Sept. 19.

DoorDash

Users can take $9 off Shake Shack orders of $25 or more when they order through the DoorDash app on September 18.

Huddle House

Rewards members can score a free Single Smashed Burger Deluxe.

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Loyalty members get a free cheeseburger with any burger purchase through the app. The offer will appear in members' accounts.

Red Robin

Red Robin is selling a Red's Double Tavern Burger with two smashed, seared beef patties, starting at $9.99. The offer includes a Bottomless Side and Bottomless Beverage

Ruby Tuesday

The restaurant chain has an $8.99 deal that includes a Single American Smashed Burger with fries or tots and the All-You-Can-Eat Garden Bar. Double and specialty burgers with the garden bar are available for $10.99 and $11.99.

Smashburger

Smashburger is offering any single burger for $4.99 with promo code "BURGERDAY25" at checkout online or in the app.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic is serving buy-one-get-one-free Double Cheeseburgers through its app.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback is dropping the price of its Classic Burgers to $5, down from the regular $9.19 price.

White Castle

Fans can get buy-one-get-one-free Cheese Sliders with promo code "SAYCHEESE." The deal is valid online or in-app through September 21.

99 Restaurants

The regional chain in New England and New York will sell half-pound Angus beef cheeseburgers and fries for $8.99 all day in the bar and dining room.

