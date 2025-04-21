Mostly Cloudy 55°

Mystery Surrounds Mom, Dad Missing For Over 3 Weeks From Long Island

Three weeks after a New York couple mysteriously disappeared, there’s still no sign of them.

Peishuan Fan (left) and JuanJuan Zwang.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Long Island residents Peishuan Fan, 48, and JuanJuan Zwang, 44, were last seen at their Old Brookville home at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 30, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported them missing the following day.

Investigators have not ruled out any explanations, including whether the couple–who have sons ages 12 and 20–were abducted or left for political reasons, police told CBS New York.

Fan is 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Zwang is 5-feet tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Clothing descriptions and possible destinations were not given.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

This is a developing story–check back to Daily Voice for updates.

