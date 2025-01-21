Mystery Drones Over NJ? Trump Says 'I Just Got Here! But Promises Answers

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump addressed the peculiar sightings, including reports of drones flying over his Bedminster golf club, calling the activity “interesting” and vowing to get to the bottom of it.

"In fact, I’d like to know because I just got here. I just came here. I would like to find out what it is and tell the people," he said Monday, Jan. 20 after an inquiry from a reporter. "In fact, I’d like to do that. Can we find out what that was, Susie? OK? Why don’t we find out immediately?"

Trump speculated about the drones, which have puzzled residents for months.

"I can’t imagine it’s an enemy or else people would’ve gotten blown up all over," he said. "Maybe they were testing things, I don’t know why they wouldn’t have said what it was. They had a lot of them flying over Bedminster, which was interesting."

Earlier this month, President Trump told Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he planned to provide an explanation for the mysterious drones "about one day" into his second term. Calling the lack of transparency "ridiculous," Trump criticized officials for not disclosing the reason behind the ongoing drone activity.

