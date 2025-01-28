Mystery Drones 'Not The Enemy:' Trump Clears The Air

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt relayed a message “directly” from President Donald Trump during her first press briefing on Tuesday, Jan. 28, addressing the drones that have been seen over the tri-state since late last year.

“After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) for research and various other reasons,” Leavitt quoted Trump as saying.

“Many of these drones were also hobbyist, recreational, and private individuals that enjoy flying drones. In time it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy.”

The clarification came after months of rampant speculation that saw the FAA issue temporary flight restrictions over several critical infrastructure sites in the region.

In New York, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman called on federal officials last year to “be transparent” about the mysterious activity, while Long Island and New Jersey residents reported strange patterns of drones in the night skies.

Even Trump, shortly after his inauguration, expressed intrigue about the sightings, particularly around his Bedminster golf club, as Daily Voice reported. “In fact, I’d like to find out what it is and tell the people,” Trump said shortly after taking office, dubbing the activity “interesting.”

Trump told Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he planned to provide an explanation for the mysterious drones "about one day" into his second term. Calling the lack of transparency "ridiculous," Trump criticized officials for not disclosing the reason behind the ongoing drone activity.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.