‘My Heart Is Shattered’: Melania Trump Pushes Threat-Assessment Action After School Shooting

“My heart is shattered for the families and friends of the victims of today’s senseless and depraved violent act," the first lady posted on X late Wednesday night, Aug. 27. "There is nothing that anyone can say to make your grief go away, but please know that you are not alone. My thoughts, love, and deepest sympathy are with you during this dreadful time.”

In a separate, earlier post, she stated that the mass shooting "illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters. Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions."

"To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society — beginning in our homes, extending through school districts and of course, social media platforms. Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer.”

The attack unfolded around 8:30 a.m. local time Wednesday, at Annunciation Church and School, where an all-school Mass had just begun, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were shot from outside through windows as they sat in a pew, O’Hara said. Seventeen others were injured, including 14 children; two are in critical condition.

Police identified the gunman as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who grew up in Richfield. The shooter was found dead in the parking lot from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Westman was armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol and wore black cargo-style clothing.

Students had returned to class Monday, Aug. 25, after summer break, and KARE-TV reported Westman’s mother had worked at Annunciation “in some capacity.” Officers escorted parents and children to the school’s basement for safety during the response.

Trump, age 55, is a Slovenian-born former model and the first naturalized citizen to become first lady. As first lady, she has emphasized children’s welfare through her Be Best initiative.

