‘My First Love’: Girlfriend Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To NY Motorcyclist Killed In DWI Crash

Jerry Diaz Jr., of Nesconset, was riding on Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook when he was struck by a pickup truck near New Moriches Road around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, as Daily Voice reported. He died at the scene.

Suffolk County Police arrested the pickup driver, 25-year-old Mark Anthony Giordano of St. James, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

In the days since, loved ones have flooded Diaz’ family with tributes and donations for a young man remembered for living life to the fullest.

“Jerry was the perfect mix of cool and kind,” organizer Lorraine Quinn wrote on GoFundMe. “Handsome, funny, loyal and full of life, with a gentle heart and an easygoing nature.”

Loved ones found solace knowing that Diaz died while partaking in his greatest passion.

“Riding was his passion. It brought him freedom, joy, and pure happiness,” Quinn said. “When he was on his bike, he wasn’t just riding—he was doing what he loved most.”

Diaz also held a deep devotion to his family, Quinn said, especially his younger brothers, ages 10 and 22, and his girlfriend, Julia Samuelson.

In a heartbreaking Facebook tribute, Samuelson called Diaz her “best friend.”

“My first love. You are the love of my life, my better half,” she wrote. “With you I felt safe, I felt alive, and I felt understood in ways I can never fully express.

"I am the luckiest girl in the world for being able to spend each and every day with you and being loved by you and being able to call you mine. I wish we had more time."

The family hopes to make a donation in Diaz’ name, “a lasting tribute to the love and light he brought into this world.”

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.