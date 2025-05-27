Music Legend Rick Derringer Dies

Derringer, who was 77, was best known as the singer of Hang on Sloopy as a member of the McCoys, and writer of Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo and Hulk Hogan’s Real American wrestling theme.

He died on Monday, May 26 in Ormond Beach, Florida, his caretaker and close friend Tony Wilson posted on social media. No cause of death was given.

An Ohio native, Derringer was a versatile musician, who began playing local gigs with his uncle shortly after receiving a guitar at age 9, according to Variety.

Hang on Sloopy climbed to the top of the charts in 1965.

Derringer's first solo hit, Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo, was released in 1973 and was used in the fourth season of the Netflix hit Stranger Things and in the 1993 film Dazed and Confused.

Derringer is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jenda.

