Music Exec, Drummer ID'd As Victims After Small Plane From East Coast Crashes Into Neighborhood

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. West Coast time on Thursday, May 22, in San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood, near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

David Shapiro, age 42, was one of the three co-founders of Sound Talent Group (STG), which has offices in New York City, Nashville, and San Diego, and has dozens of clients, including Sum 41, Parkway Drive, and Story of the Year.

Daniel Williams, age 39, was a drummer for the widely-popular metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada. Williams displayed a photo of the Cessna 550 before departure at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Wednesday night in a photo posted on Instagram stories.

Two subsequent photos showed the plane's cockpit. On one, Williams commented, "Hey. Hey. ... you ... Look at me ... I'm the (co) pilot now." On the other, he wrote, "Here we goooooo."

There were six people on board the Cessna, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

NBC San Diego reports that Shapiro was the owner of the plane, was a registered pilot, and owned a flight school called Velocity Aviation. Shapiro's LinkedIn profile stated that he resided in San Diego.

In a post on social media, music executive Terry Coughlin wrote of Shapiro and Williams: "Some of my very first shows were booked through Dave. I had a handful of shows with Daniel, always a pleasure to see him play. Gone way too soon."

Numerous vehicles and at least 10 homes were damaged, and one was destroyed after a five-alarm fire broke out, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

The home destroyed was occupied, and authorities said neighbors helped the residents escape.

No one on the ground is believed to have been seriously injured, authorities said.

Authorities said there was heavy fog at the time of the crash. FAA officials arrived on the scene Thursday for the start of an investigation also involving the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

