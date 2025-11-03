Murder Suicide Update: Cops ID 2 Dead In Nyack Home

Jeffrey M. Wright, 52, is believed to have killed 55-year-old wife Anita Lam-Wright with a shotgun in their North Midland Avenue home in Nyack on Saturday, Nov. 1, Orangetown police said in an update.

He then turned the gun on himself, police said. The gun was recovered at the scene.

Officers were called to a home at 290 North Midland Ave around 4:34 p.m. on Saturday, after a family member reported a past domestic incident, according to a release from Captain Michael Shannon.

After repeated attempts to contact the homeowner went unanswered, the Rockland County REACT Team (SWAT) was called in to assist. Once inside, officers found the couples' bodies.

Investigators said there were no prior reports of domestic incidents at the address. The Orangetown Police Detective Bureau is leading the ongoing death investigation.

The department was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s BCI Unit, Clarkstown Police Department, Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office, Rockland Paramedics, and the Nyack Ambulance Corps.

Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious is urged to contact the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau at 845-359-2121.

Village of Nyack officials offered condolences to the family, calling the loss “terrible” and “tragic.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.