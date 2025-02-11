Murder: Ex-UConn Hoops Star Charged With Mom's Florida Killing, Sheriff Says

The 28-year-old former athlete was taken into custody after officers responded to a disturbing scene on 15th Street West in the Mid-Westside area, the sheriff's office said.

Officers arrived to find 51-year-old Erika Winford unresponsive, wrapped in a blanket and towels in the backyard. She had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cobb was detained as he attempted to leave the home, police said. Following an interview with detectives, he was placed under arrest and is now being held at the Duval County Jail.

Cobb, a 6-foot-9 former college basketball player, previously played for UConn and the University of South Carolina. He attended St. Francis Academy in Baltimore for the 2014-15 season and was ranked the No. 21 best power forward prospect in the U.S. by ESPN.

Cobb played for South Carolina his freshman year (2015-16), Chipola College his sophomore year, and UConn for his junior and senior years.

