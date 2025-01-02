Mass Shooting Outside NY Music Venue Injures At Least 10, Report Says (Developing)

The shooting occurred in Queens, at the Amazura event venue near 143rd Street and 91st Avenue in Jamaica, at around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, amNew York reports.

At least 10 people were shot as a large group was waiting to enter the venue for a private party, according to the outlet. The extent of their injuries and what led up to the attack were not immediately clear.

Two suspects were at large following the attack, amNew York reports. Their descriptions were not given.

Video posted on X showed a heavy emergency response, including multiple ambulances, outside the venue.

The shooting occurred just yards from the Jamaica Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station.

It unfolded hours after at least 15 people were killed in what the FBI described as a terrorist attack in New Orleans early on New Year's Day. In that incident, police said a 42-year-old Army veteran rammed a pickup truck with an ISIS flag into a crowd of revelers in the French Quarter, injuring dozens more.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

