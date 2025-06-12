MTV Icon Ananda Lewis Dies After Stage 4 Breast Cancer Battle At 52

A Howard University graduate, Lewis got her big break when she auditioned for an on-screen job hosting "Teen Summit" on BET in DC, where she discussed serious issues impacting young adults.

Among the highlights of her early career was a 1996 interview with then-First Lady Hillary Clinton about her book.

Lewis went on to be a video jockey with MTV, where she hosted and "VJed" multiple shows, including "Total Request Live," which was among the most popular daily shows on the network in the 90s.

After leaving MTV in the early 2000s, Lewis hosted her own show "The Ananda Lewis Show," which produced hundreds of episodes.

Lewis announced her cancer diagnosis in October 2020, when she encouraged women to practice early detection. Lewis later confirmed that the cancer progressed to stage IV after she refused certain medical treatments.

In an essay she published in "Essence" earlier this year, Lewis again stressed the importance of early detection.

"We're not meant to stay here forever. We come to this life, have experiences — and then we go," she wrote. "Being real about that with yourself changes how you choose to live. I don't want to spend one more minute than I have to suffering unnecessarily.

"That, for me, is not the quality of life I'm interested in. When it's time for me to go, I want to be able to look back on my life and say, 'I did that exactly how I wanted to.'"

Lewis' sister, Lakshmi Emory, penned a tribute:

"She was my stubborn little sister who shone brightly, loved fiercely, and was my number one cheerleader," she wrote. "Hard/headed and tender-hearted…smart as a whip…we finished each other’s sentences.

"I had her back and she had mine. There are no words to express the depth of the devastation I feel. My life will never be the same, without her."

Lewis is survived by her son, Langston, who is 14.

