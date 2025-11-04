MSNBC Launches 'MS NOW' Rebrand's Ad Campaign: See When Switch Happens

MSNBC released the first two 60-second advertisements promoting its name change to "MS NOW" on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The cable news network's name will officially change to MS NOW, which stands for "My Source News Opinion World," on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The ad campaign's launch coincided with MSNBC's Election Day coverage. The left-leaning network is expecting a big ratings bump for its coverage of nationally followed races for New York City mayor, as well as the governors of New Jersey and Virginia.

In one ad, Maddow reads the US Constitution's preamble over video of MSNBC personalities, along with historic footage of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., suffragists demonstrating for women's right to vote, and modern-day protests.

Another ad features iconic author Maya Angelou reading her poem "Human Family" to the United Nations in 1996.

"We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike," Angelou says three times.

The ads are part of MSNBC's $20 million campaign to make the MS NOW name stick in viewers' minds, The New York Times reports. A third, unreleased ad will star actor Martin Sheen, known for portraying President Jed Bartlet on the 1990s NBC political drama "The West Wing."

MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler said the ads aim to remind Americans of shared values.

"When I watch the ads, I feel all the feels of hope, of community, of unity, of what I think about what it means to be an American citizen in this moment," Kutler told The Times.

Manhattan ad agency Sibling Rivalry created the campaign, inspired by the slogan "Same Mission. New Name." Billboards promoting the MS NOW brand will appear from Times Square to Los Angeles International Airport ahead of the transition.

Maddow said she was initially "annoyed" by the rebrand but is now "kind of happy about it."

"[It's] a hook to reintroduce ourselves to people, to reintroduce ourselves to the country, and remind our viewers what it is they like about us," she told The Times.

MSNBC is changing its name and logo as Comcast sheds NBCUniversal's cable channels. MS NOW and CNBC will be run as completely separate news operations from NBC News, along with dropping NBC's iconic peacock logo.

Founded in 1996, MSNBC's name comes from the joint venture launched between Microsoft and NBC to create the network. Microsoft fully withdrew from the partnership by 2012.

The rebrand comes as MSNBC faces declining ratings, likely from discouraged liberal viewers tuning out the news after President Donald Trump's reelection. According to Nielsen ratings, MSNBC's total viewership is down 34% from 2024, compared to CNN's 21% drop and an 18% rise for conservative-backed Fox News.

Despite its dip, MSNBC remains second to Fox in cable news, drawing loyal viewers who watch an average of eight hours a week.

