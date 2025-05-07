Motorcyclist Caught With Cocaine Snorting Device, Loaded Pistol On I-87 In Rockland: Police

The stop happened on Tuesday, May 6, near Exit 14 in Clarkstown, when troopers stopped two motorcycles for traffic violations, including following too closely and failing to signal, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, May 7.

One of the riders, Stephen D. Flynn, age 30, of Utica, was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson without a valid motorcycle license or permit, police said. During an impound of his bike, troopers found a loaded Glock 43 pistol tucked inside a handlebar bag. The weapon had a round chambered and two fully loaded magazines, authorities added.

Flynn did not have a New York State pistol permit.

He was taken into custody without incident. A further search turned up a red metal snorting device containing a small amount of suspected cocaine, police said.

Flynn was later charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and other vehicle and traffic violations.

He was arraigned in Ramapo Town Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail on $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $75,000 partially secured bond.

Flynn was scheduled to appear in Clarkstown Court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

