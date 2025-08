The incident happened on Monday afternoon, Aug. 4, when a motorcyclist crashed on West Main Street in Port Jervis, according to the city's fire department.

The rider was thrown 50 feet and suffered serious injuries as a result, firefighters said.

Fire department crews helped EMS and police in the response to the crash. More information about the motorcyclist's condition was not immediately available.

