Most US Ice Cream Makers Pledge To Remove Artificial Dyes

The International Dairy Foods Association has pledged to phase out the synthetic dyes by the end of 2027, the trade group announced on Monday, July 14. The IDFA represents dozens of companies that make more than 90% of the nation's ice cream products.

The companies will phase out certified artificial colors from ice cream and frozen dairy desserts made with real milk. Those dyes include Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6.

The move comes as federal and state regulators ramp up pressure on food companies to eliminate petroleum-based additives linked to potential health concerns.

"I am proud of ice cream makers and dairy foods companies for stepping up for American families by making this voluntary commitment to provide ice cream and frozen dairy treats without certified artificial colors," said IDFA president and CEO Michael Dykes. "Americans are passionate about their ice cream, and the IDFA Ice Cream Commitment will ensure wholesome, indulgent ice cream products made with real milk from American dairy farmers remain a special part of our lives as state and federal policies evolve."

The announcement at the US Department of Agriculture was made days before National Ice Cream Day, which falls on the third Sunday of July. The entire month is also celebrated as National Ice Cream Month.

After years of federal agencies pushing food companies to remove artificial dyes, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made the effort a key part of his so-called "Make America Healthy Again" campaign.

"I applaud the International Dairy Foods Association for stepping up to eliminate certified artificial colors," said Kennedy. "The American people have made it clear — they want real food, without chemicals."

More than a dozen food giants like Kraft Heinz, General Mills, PepsiCo, ConAgra, and Nestlé have agreed to eliminate the artificial dyes from their US products by the end of 2027. Mars, the maker of popular candies like M&M's and Skittles, has reportedly resisted that change after making a similar commitment in 2016.

The IDFA says many ice cream makers have already begun reformulating or working with suppliers to tweak their dessert products.

"From small independent companies to family-owned businesses going back generations, to large multi-national companies — we have all come together in a true industry-wide effort to make these changes," said Andy Jacobs, CEO of Conestoga, Pennsylvania-based Turkey Hill Dairy.

IDFA members have also made voluntary efforts to reduce added sugars and remove synthetic dyes from school milk, cheese, and yogurt.

"The Ice Cream Commitment further demonstrates the U.S. dairy industry's longstanding promise to provide wholesome, delicious products made with real milk," Dykes said.

A June study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that 19% of processed foods in the US contain synthetic dyes.

"Given the accumulation of evidence over the last 40 years pointing to the health harms of synthetic dyes, it's disappointing to see that they're still so prevalent in our food system, particularly in products that are designed to appeal to children," said Dr. Elizabeth Dunford, a research fellow at The George Institute. "The high levels of sugar in these brightly colored products suggests that companies are using synthetic dyes to market sweet foods and beverages, but both ingredients are linked to poor health outcomes."

The National Confectioners Association, a trade group of major candy companies, disputed that study's findings.

"Consumers have a unique mindset when they enjoy chocolate and candy that is not present when interacting with other foods," the NCA said. "They know that confectionery products are treats and that they contain sugar, food colors, and other FDA-approved ingredients, because candy is intrinsically transparent. The authors of this study have major gaps in their analysis that are not supported by data."

Some states are joining the federal push to remove artificial dyes. California passed the California Food Safety Act in 2023, Texas will require warning labels starting in 2027, and West Virginia will eliminate most synthetic colorings by 2028.

The IDFA's pledge covers products sold through supermarkets, convenience stores, and online retailers, but doesn't apply to non-dairy alternatives or ice cream made in-house at small shops and restaurants.

