Most Americans Strained Financially From Trump Tariffs, Inflation On Labor Day: Survey

WalletHub just released its Labor Day Survey for 2025. The personal finance website also released a list of Labor Day facts based on travel, finances, and ways Americans will celebrate the holiday weekend.

According to the survey, 55% of Americans believe Trump's sweeping tariffs and inflation are erasing their hard work. That's up from WalletHub's Fourth of July survey, when about half of respondents said the duties and inflation would affect their Independence Day plans.

The personal finance site found that nearly seven in 10 Americans say they're working harder in 2025 than in 2024, yet nearly three in five (59%) say it's not easy to get a job right now. More than half (52%) of those surveyed said they're planning to spend less money over Labor Day weekend in 2025.

Inflation remains top of mind, with 94% saying they need a raise to keep up with higher prices.

"In essence, today's workers are facing a multi-front battle," said Andrew Burnstine, an associate business professor at Lynn University. "They're fighting to maintain their economic footing against a backdrop of stagnant pay and rising debt, while also contending with the seismic shifts brought on by new technologies and the very real dangers of workplace violence. This creates an environment of constant precarity, where the stability of one's job and livelihood can feel increasingly fragile."

Concerns extend beyond the paycheck. About 40% worry that artificial intelligence could take their job, while 93% think companies should be providing financial wellness tools.

The financial pinch is also reshaping holiday spending.

More than half (57%) said they don't have a budget for Labor Day celebrations, while 37% admit to overspending. Even with the financial strain, WalletHub projects that nearly 200 million Americans will barbecue this weekend, while stadiums fill for the first full week of college football.

Labor Day's origins trace back to the streets of 1880s New York City, where union leaders and workers marched against unfair labor practices.

