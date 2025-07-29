More Trips, Better Mood? Poll Explores Travel’s Link To Happiness

According to a new Talker Research poll, people with excellent mental health take twice as many trips each year as those who report feeling poor or very poor. Additionally, they are far more likely to describe travel as a key part of their lifestyle.

The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed a striking connection between how people feel and how often they leave home.

The average respondent said they feel 67 percent better mentally after a trip, with those who travel frequently more likely to report good or excellent mental health overall.

Among those who describe their mental health as excellent, 40 percent say they’re extremely passionate about travel, with an average of 3.3 personal trips taken per year. That compares to just 1.5 annual trips for those with poor mental health.

Travel passion dropped even more sharply among those with very poor mental health, 32 percent of whom called themselves “not passionate at all about travel.”

International travel trends showed similar patterns, with the happiest respondents reporting nearly twice as many overseas trips as their less content peers.

