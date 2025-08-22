More Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In Hudson Valley: Here's Where

The discovery of the virus-carrying bugs in Goshen, announced Friday, Aug. 22, by County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and the Orange County Department of Health, follows the county’s first positive pool of the season earlier this summer in Greenwood Lake, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The positive pools were found through the county’s ongoing mosquito surveillance program, which monitors for viruses throughout the season.

Officials said mosquitoes can breed in any stagnant water lasting more than four days. To help limit the spread, they advise residents to:

Avoid outdoor activity between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active;

Wear shoes and socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts if outside for long periods;

Use mosquito repellent as directed on the label, especially during evening activities;

Dispose of cans, containers, or pots that hold water;

Clean clogged gutters and make sure they drain properly;

Empty birdbaths twice a week;

Turn over wading pools, wheelbarrows, and other outdoor equipment when not in use;

Remove discarded tires and clear vegetation from pond edges;

Drain water from pool covers and keep them clear of leaves and debris.

Residents with questions about mosquito prevention can contact the Orange County Department of Health at 845-291-2332.

