More Amputated Fingertips Reported, Forcing Massive Cooler Recall To Expand

Igloo Products Corp. is recalling about 130,000 more coolers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, May 8. The latest recall brings the total number of affected coolers to nearly 1.2 million.

The first recall was issued for 1,060,000 Igloo coolers back in February. In total, the company has received 78 injury reports, 26 of which involved fingertip amputations, bone fractures, or deep cuts, according to the CPSC.

The problem stems from a defect in the tow handle, which can pinch users' fingers when pulling the handle. The new recall covers three 90-quart Latitude roller coolers manufactured before January 2024.

The coolers were sold nationwide at retailers like Academy Sports + Outdoors, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Target, as well as online through Amazon and Igloo. They were available between January 2019 and January 2025, with prices ranging from $80 to $140.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle. The latest recall also affects 20,000 coolers sold in Canada and 5,900 in Mexico.

You can learn more about the recalls on Igloo's website or by calling 888-943-5182.

