More Americans Heading To Europe As Foreign Tourists Avoid US Under Trump

US travel to Europe is expected to rise 10% from 2024, Allianz Partners USA said in a report released on Thursday, May 8. The insurance firm analyzed nearly seven million summer itineraries booked between Thursday, May 22, and Tuesday, Sept. 2, each lasting five to eight days.

The most popular destinations are familiar favorites.

London retains the No. 1 spot, followed by Paris and Dublin in the top three. Rome is in fourth place and Edinburgh, Scotland, rounded out the top five.

Iceland's capital of Reykjavik moved up to sixth place, while Amsterdam fell to eighth. Lisbon, Portugal, returned to the top 10, pushing out Athens, Greece.

Allianz said this is the fourth straight summer that US travel to Europe has increased.

"Summer is often a time to check off bucket list trips, so it's no surprise that European travel continues to rise for US travelers," said Allianz spokesperson Daniel Durazo.

The report comes as the US tourism industry reels from the impact of President Donald Trump's policies.

Many potential foreign tourists have decided not to travel to the US due to fears surrounding Trump's immigration crackdown. The U.S. Travel Association said federal data showed international visits to the US were down about 14% in March, compared to the same month in 2024.

In Canada, many travelers are boycotting the US because of Trump's tariffs on certain Canadian goods, along with his constant push to make the country the "51st state." A Longwoods International survey found that 60% of Canadians are less likely to visit the US in the next year due to political tensions, tariffs, and recent government statements.

More than a third (36%) of Canadians have already canceled US trips since Trump returned to office. About one in four (27%) are choosing different international destinations, with Mexico and Europe as favorites.

In March, airline data firm OAG said forward bookings between the US and Canada dropped more than 70% under Trump. Airlines slashed more than 320,000 seats from cross-border routes through October.

Just 42% of Canadians feel that the US is welcoming to them, according to Longwoods.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.