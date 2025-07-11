‘Monster In Our Family’: Family Of Man Who Beheaded Dad Spoke Out Before Conviction

Justin Mohn, 33, was found guilty on Friday, July 11, of first-degree murder and terrorism for the brutal killing of his 68-year-old father, Michael F. Mohn, in their Middletown Township home in January 2024. The bench trial was held before Common Pleas Judge Stephen A. Corr, who immediately imposed the mandatory life sentence.

Family Impact Statements

The victim’s daughter, Stephanie, read a statement describing her brother’s betrayal as “calculated and premeditated.”

“My whole family feels violated… and from the posting of the horrifying video he published online for thousands to see,” she told the court. “The awareness that my own brother is capable of such atrocities is terrifying; that person we grew up with is long gone.”

Michael Mohn’s son, Zachary, said their parents had instilled in them the values of hard work, family, and love.

“They ensured that we never wanted for anything, least of all love and support,” he said.

Michael's wife, Denice, held up a photo of her husband receiving the 2019 Outstanding Achievement Award from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — an honor now renamed in his memory. She described missing “our comfortable and content life together,” adding:

“Most of all I miss being his wife and having his arm around my shoulders making me feel safe and unconditionally loved.”

Terrorism, Premeditation, and Political Extremism

Mohn shot his father in the head, decapitated him with a machete and knife, then uploaded a nearly 15-minute video to YouTube showing the severed head and reading a manifesto, prosecutors explained. He called for violent attacks against federal employees and identified himself as the leader of “Mohn’s Militia.”

Investigators recovered a “mountain of evidence” of Mohn’s plans, including a “battle plan,” extremist writings, and online searches dating back five years. DNA, prison letters, digital files, and witness testimony were used to build the case.

Mohn was also convicted of multiple additional charges: terrorism, abuse of corpse, terroristic threats, illegal firearm possession, criminal use of a communication facility, and defiant trespass.

He fled the crime scene but was arrested hours later trying to enter a military base in Lebanon County, armed and carrying survival gear.

No Remorse

Mohn admitted to the killing but claimed it was a “citizen’s arrest,” a defense prosecutors dismissed as “complete and utter nonsense.” When given the chance to speak before sentencing, he again showed no remorse and blamed the government for his failures.

DA’s Statement

“His actions were not only heinous but a calculated attempt to incite violence,” DA Jennifer Schorn said Friday. “This conviction reflects the tireless work of our team and offers justice for a family shattered by unspeakable loss.”

Despite mental health claims, Judge Corr ruled in 2024 that Mohn was competent to stand trial, as Daily Voice previously reported. The bench trial began Monday, July 7.

Following Friday's verdict and sentencing, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn held a press conference alongside First Assistant DA Ed Louka, Deputy DAs Ashley Towhey and Christine Sassane, and detectives from the DA's Office and Middletown Township Police Department. Click here to read our coverage of the conference.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.