Mom Sells Daughter For Drugs, Rapist Picks Up Next Victim From School In Uber, DA Says

Joshua Mickey Martel, 32, pleaded guilty to Rape of a Child, Trafficking in Individuals, and Statutory Sexual Assault, all felonies of the first degree, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan.

Martel was sentenced to 21 to 50 years in state prison by Judge Robert L. Steinberg and must register for life as a sexual offender, the DA’s office said.

‘My Mom Sold Me To Him’

The first case began on July 31, 2024, when a 12-year-old girl reported to her guardian that her mother had sold her to Martel in exchange for cash and drugs.

The child told police that between April 23 and 24, 2024, her mother took her and her siblings to a hotel in the 1000 block of Airport Road in Allentown, where they shared a room with Martel.

She said Martel gave her mother the drugs and money, then was left alone in the room with the girl, whom he raped and physically assaulted. She said she tried to escape, but Martel blocked her from leaving.

The mother, whose name is being withheld to protect the child’s identity, is charged with:

Conspiracy – Rape of a Child

Trafficking in Individuals – Rape of a Child

Recruit/Entice/Solicit

Sexual Exploitation of Children

Simple Assault

She is awaiting trial.

Uber Pickup For Second Victim

In a second case, on May 21, 2024, Martel sent an Uber to pick up a 13-year-old girl from her middle school, police said. She failed to return to school the next day.

A school resource officer received a tip that she might be with Martel. Officers found her at the same Airport Road hotel, where she said Martel had sexually assaulted her.

Arrest And Charges

Martel was first arrested in September 2024, following an investigation by Allentown Police Detective Suzanne Toth.

At the time, he faced multiple charges across both cases, including:

Rape of a Child

Rape by Forcible Compulsion.

Statutory Sexual Assault.

Trafficking in Individuals.

Patronizing a Victim of Sexual Servitude.

Sexual Assault.

Unlawful Contact with a Minor.

Sexual Abuse of Children – Possession of Child Pornography.

Corruption of Minors.

Indecent Assault without Consent.

Simple Assault.

The cases were prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Sara A. Moyer.

