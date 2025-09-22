Modelo Loses Best-Selling Beer In US Title: Here's Who Took Over

Anheuser-Busch announced on Monday, Sept. 22, that Michelob Ultra is the No. 1 beer in the country. The alcoholic beverage company cited Circana and Nielsen IQ data showing Michelob Ultra led retail and restaurant sales over the past 52 weeks.

Chief commercial officer Kyle Norrington said Anheuser-Busch's partnerships with sports leagues and fitness-focused marketing strategy have boosted Michelob Ultra, which launched in 2002.

"For more than twenty years, Michelob Ultra has connected with its fans during the occasions they love," said Norrington. "The brand's playbook has been simple and relentless: invest, learn, and execute as the official beer sponsor of America’s most prominent sports and active-lifestyle moments from Team USA to the NBA to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and LA 2028 games to a 30+ year partnership with the PGA Tour. This approach has turned Michelob Ultra into an absolute rocket ship, and we've got tremendous opportunity ahead of us."

The win marks a comeback for AB InBev after Bud Light lost its crown to Modelo in 2023.

"Consumers are buying more Michelob Ultra than any other beer in America," said Scott Scanlon, Circana's executive vice president of category insights. "The brand stands out as the growth leader in the industry, and it's showing no signs of slowing down.”

Modelo's decline comes as Constellation Brands faces pressure from President Donald Trump's tariffs and immigration policies. The importer has blamed aluminum duties and weaker spending from Hispanic customers for its recent financial issues.

Constellation cut its fiscal-year forecast earlier in September, saying beer sales could fall as much as 4%, CNBC reported. Its stock is down nearly 40% in 2025, while AB InBev shares are up more than 16%.

Since 2020, Michelob Ultra has grown 15% and gained more than 2% of the US market share, along with successfully launching the non-alcoholic Michelob Ultra Zero in 2024.

