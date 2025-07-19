MLB Announcer Ben McDonald Hospitalized After 25-Foot Fall From Tree Stand

McDonald, 56, shared news of the accident on social media, where he posted a video from his hospital bed along with an update on his condition.

“This is what a severe concussion looks like and sounds like!” McDonald wrote. “(I still don’t remember anything) Apparently I fell out of a deer stand 25 feet up yesterday morning….I’m fine and appreciate everyone checking on me.”

The former LSU standout and Orioles No. 1 overall pick said he is “very lucky” and thanked his doctors and fans for the support.

“Very lucky….concussion and 2 cracked vertebra’s….I’ll be back in #Birdland soon calling @Orioles games! Thank you for all ur thoughts and 🙏👊and thank you to the Doctors! See yall soon!" he posted.

Before the accident, McDonald posted a photo before his planned hunt in Mississippi.

McDonald did not say exactly when he would return to the broadcast booth but acknowledged that the recovery could take time.

