Officers initially began their search for Vincenzo Vacante, 30, at the Westfield Garden State Plaza, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said on Saturday, April 26.

As of press time, police believe "is on some type of mass transportation," Guidetti said.

Anyone who sees Vacante is urged to contact their local police department and not to approach him.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.