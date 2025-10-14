Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Missing Alpaca Returned To Owner After Escaping Trailer On I-95 In NY

Police undertook an unusual rescue mission when an alpaca was able to escape from its trailer on Interstate 95 in Westchester. 

This alpaca visited Port Chester after escaping a trailer on I-95, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Port Chester Police Department
Ben Crnic
The incident was detailed by the Port Chester Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 11, when they said a vehicle had been traveling on I-95/I-287 in the village when the rear gate of a trailer opened and the animal was able to get out. 

The alpaca then made its way into the village, police said. 

Once it was found, officers kept it "calm and safe" and were even able to corral it, according to the department. 

The owner eventually arrived and was able to take back their escape artist friend, police said.

"You just can't make this up..." the department wrote in a social media post about the incident. 

