Microsoft Outage Affects Users Globally, Restoration Time Unclear

Programs that have been reported down include Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Teams, according to the website Downdetector.

Microsoft said in an announcement at around midday on Monday, Nov. 25 that "Our targeted restarts are progressing slower than anticipated for the majority of affected users. An ETA for resolution will be provided as soon as available."

About 5,000 reports of issues were reported on Downdetector at around 11:30 a.m., and the majority of issues were with Outlook.

