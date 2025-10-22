Meta Slashes 600 Jobs In A.I. Division: Report

The reductions are reportedly centered in Meta’s Superintelligence Labs, the company’s main A.I. research arm, which employs around 3,000 people, according to the NY Times.

The move comes as Meta looks to streamline operations after years of rapid expansion in its A.I. programs, and the cuts are aimed at reducing what insiders described as “organizational bloat” that developed during a period of aggressive hiring, the outlet said.

The layoffs are not expected to affect Meta’s newest recruits, including top A.I. researchers hired under Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s push to advance “superintelligence,” or artificial intelligence designed to outperform human reasoning.

Earlier this year, Meta brought on Alexandr Wang as its new Chief A.I. Officer to oversee the company’s long-term A.I. goals.

According to The Times, the job cuts are meant to speed up the development of new A.I. products and refocus Meta’s strategy amid growing competition from rivals like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

Meta’s second-quarter 2025 earnings statement pointed to rising costs that may help explain the company’s latest round of layoffs. The company said full-year expenses are expected to reach $114 billion to $118 billion, up 20% to 24% year-over-year.

Executives also warned that 2026 expenses would grow even faster, driven mainly by infrastructure spending, including higher depreciation and operating costs, as Meta scales up its artificial intelligence capabilities.

The company added that employee compensation would be the second-largest driver of cost growth as it continues hiring “technical talent in priority areas” — like A.I. Meta said these pressures would push its expense growth rate higher next year, even as it continues to invest aggressively in data centers and other A.I. infrastructure.

Click here for the complete story from the NY Times.

