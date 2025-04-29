Meta Launches AI App To Compete With ChatGPT: Here's What It Does

The Meta AI app officially launched in the US and other countries on Tuesday, April 29. The app was built off the company's new Llama 4 model, giving it the ability to respond to voice or text, generate images, and remember personal details.

Meta AI connects across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. It also serves as the companion app for Meta's smart glasses.

Inspired by social media, the app features a Discover feed where users can share how they're using AI and try popular prompts.

"You can see the best prompts people are sharing, or remix them to make them your own," Meta said in its announcement. "And as always, you're in control: nothing is shared to your feed unless you choose to post it."

The app also introduces upgrades to Meta AI's web experience, including voice controls and improved tools for generating documents with images and text. In some countries, users can test uploading files for the assistant to read and summarize.

Meta AI's launch comes as scrutiny increases against the tech giant's chatbots.

A Wall Street Journal investigation found that internal employees warned that Meta's AI bots were capable of engaging in "fantasy sex" chats – even with accounts registered as underage. The bots reportedly had sexually explicit audio conversations through AI versions of celebrities like wrestler John Cena and actress Kristen Bell, the voice of Anna from the Disney animated movie "Frozen."

Meta said the Journal's tests were "manipulative" and didn't represent typical user interactions. The company did make changes after the report, banning underage accounts from accessing sexual role play with Meta AI and reducing the ability for celebrity voices to have sexual conversations.

Meta AI's voice chat features and full-duplex speech demo are still being tested and only available in select countries, including the US. Personalized responses based on user data are live in the US and Canada, with more tailored replies for users who link Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The new Meta AI app is available on iOS and Android.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.