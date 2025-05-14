Menendez Brothers Resentenced For Murder of Parents, Now Eligible For Parole

A Los Angeles judge ruled that the brothers who are serving sentences of life without the possibility of parole will be resentencing to 50 years to life.

"The Menendez brothers have done remarkable work," their attorney, Mark Geragos, told reporters after the hearing, referring to their involvement in activities supporting other inmates at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. "Today is a great day after 35 years."

The brothers are now required to present their case to the California Parole Board, where a panel along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom will determine whether to grant them parole.

Interest in the case was renewed after a Netflix series, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," premiered in September 2024.

Jose Menendez, a Cuban immigrant who became a millionaire as a music and film executive, and his wife, Kitty, were shot and killed in their Beverly Hills home by their sons on Thursday, Aug, 20, 1989.

The brothers initially told police they had discovered their parents’ bodies after returning from a movie and claimed the murders might be linked to their father’s business dealings or the Mafia.

However, investigators soon focused on Lyle and Erik after noticing their lavish spending and inconsistent accounts of what transpired the night of the murders.

Eventually, the brothers confessed to the killings.

The prosecution argued that Lyle and Erik were driven by greed and a desire to inherit their parents’ fortune.

The defense argued the two had suffered years of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse from their parents.

Lyle, who was 21 when the murders were committed, is now age 56, and Eric, who was 18 at the time, is 53.

