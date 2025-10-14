Men Vanish After Violent Fight In NY: Loaded CO₂ Pistol Left Behind, Cops Say

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, when Red Hook Police were called to the area of Tobacco Lane for a report of a fight between two men, the department said.

When officers arrived, both men had fled the scene on foot, police said. During their search, officers found a black revolver-style pistol believed to have been used during the altercation.

According to police, the weapon was determined to be a CO₂-powered tactical pistol equipped with a red dot sight and loaded with metal ball ammunition.

Red Hook Police, helped out by the New York State Police, searched the area but were unable to locate anyone involved.

Authorities are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the fight or can identify those involved to contact the Red Hook Police Department at 845-758-0060.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

