Melina Frattolin Death: Dad Drowned 9-Year-Old In NY Before Claiming Abduction, Police Say

Melina Frattolin died from asphyxia due to drowning, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, New York State Police revealed Tuesday, July 22, citing an autopsy report.

Frattolin was found dead in a shallow part of a pond in Ticonderoga on Sunday morning, July 20, nearly 12 hours after an AMBER Alert was issued out of Essex County, as Daily Voice reported.

Her 45-year-old father, Luciano Frattolin, of Montreal, initially claimed a possible abduction, police said. He has since been charged with murder and concealment of a human corpse in connection with her death. He is being held at the Essex County Jail.

Melina and her father had legally entered the United States from Canada on Friday, July 11, for a vacation and were scheduled to return to Montreal on Sunday, July 20, according to police. Melina was supposed to be reunited with her mother, who has full custody.

Just hours before her disappearance, Melina spoke with her mother and appeared to be in good health. Surveillance footage from Saratoga, NY also showed the child walking with her father, showing no signs of distress.

Her body was discovered by New York forest rangers at approximately 10:50 a.m. Sunday, July 21, in a shallow part of a pond in Ticonderoga.

Luciano Frattolin, the founder of Montreal-based Gambella Coffee, had previously described Melina as his “beautiful daughter” and “the inspiration for… well, everything,” sharing numerous images of their life together on social media.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil for Melina was planned for 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park in Ticonderoga.

