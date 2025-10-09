Melania Trump Documentary Theater Release Date Set By Amazon MGM; Prime Video Launch To Follow

Amazon MGM Studios said it will release “MELANIA” exclusively in theaters on Friday, Jan. 30 in the US and select territories overseas, with a Prime Video streaming window to follow after its theatrical run.

The studio says the film offers a behind-the-scenes look at the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration through the first lady-elect’s eyes.

“Step inside Melania Trump's world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and reenters public life with her family," Amazon MSG said in a statement announcing the release date. "With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, MELANIA showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles.”

Amazon MGM Studios said Mrs. Trump is among the project’s executive producers.

The project focuses on her return to public life as first lady-elect, drawing on “unprecedented access” to meetings and private moments during the inauguration run-up, according to the studio.

Melania Trump, 55, is a Slovenian-American former model who moved to New York in 1996, met Donald Trump in 1998, and married him in 2005.

She is the first naturalized citizen to serve as first lady, the second foreign-born first lady after Louisa Adams (wife of the sixth US president, John Quincy Adams).

In addition, she is the second woman to hold the first lady role in two nonconsecutive terms, after Frances Cleveland (wife of Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th US president), having served from 2017 to 2021 and again since Jan. 20, 2025.

