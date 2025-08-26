Measles Case Confirmed In Rockland: First One In Several Years, Officials Say

The case was confirmed in a Rockland resident who had recently returned from traveling and developed symptoms after a possible exposure, County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner Mary Leahy said in an announcement on Monday, Aug. 25.

The person visited a healthcare facility on Wednesday, Aug. 20, and reported a rash two days later. The case was later confirmed to be measles, officials said.

The Health Department is now tracing contacts and evaluating them for immunity. Officials did not specify where the case was discovered.

"The single best way to prevent measles is to be vaccinated," Leahy said, adding, "We strongly encourage residents to protect themselves, their families, and all residents of our county by making sure you and your family are up to date on your MMR vaccinations."

Prior to this case, Rockland had reported no measles infections since the outbreak that swept through the county in 2019.

Measles, considered the most contagious disease in the world, can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a room. Roughly 90 percent of unvaccinated people exposed to the virus become infected.

Symptoms include fever, rash, cough, red watery eyes, and runny nose. Severe complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and even death are more likely among children under 5, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals, officials said.

Free MMR vaccines are available for residents six months and older through the Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520, as well as through local health centers and healthcare providers.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 19, the CDC had confirmed 1,375 measles cases across 42 jurisdictions nationwide, with outbreaks reported in New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and multiple New York counties, including Putnam and Orange.

