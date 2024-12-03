McRib Mania: McDonald's Cult Favorite Sparks Food Fight Among NYers (Poll)

Poll How do you feel about the McRib? Love at first bite Fast food fail Submit Vote View Results Current Results How do you feel about the McRib? Love at first bite 50%

Fast food fail 50% Back to Vote

Just in time for the holidays, McDonald’s has brought back its notoriously elusive McRib. The much loved – and loathed – saucy sandwich returned for a limited time Tuesday, Dec. 3, at participating restaurants across the country.

The McRib consists of seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun. It’ll set you back 520 calories.

“When everything combines, you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

The iconic sandwich first popped up on the fast food giant's menu in 1980 before being removed four years later due to poor sales. It was reintroduced in 1989 and remained on the menu in many countries for six years.

Since 2006, it's been made available for a few months each year in many markets, but not nationwide. During that time, it's gained a growing following of fans on social media urging the company to bring back the McRib permanently.

Reaction to its latest revival was, lively, on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page:

“I love it! I’ll be going there today even if I’m not hungry. Once a year if I’m lucky.”

“I’m so in love with the McRib. How I’ve missed it."

Of course as with all things food, there were plenty of naysayers, too:

“Rubber and bbq sauce, mmmm."

“I’ll never understand the people who eat this."

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that the McDonald’s McRib has taken on a life all its own.

What Do You Think?

How do you feel about the McRib? Sound off in our poll above.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.